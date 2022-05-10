Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

