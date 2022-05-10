News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 127.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.38.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

