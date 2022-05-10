AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 265,985 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 363,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

