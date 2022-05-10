Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $289.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day moving average of $265.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.