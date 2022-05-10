Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

PRI stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.