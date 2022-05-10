ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $425.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 387.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.61 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

