Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374,019 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

PPL stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

