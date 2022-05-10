AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,792 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

NYSE:KR opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

