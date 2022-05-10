Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

