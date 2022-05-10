Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

