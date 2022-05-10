Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

MMSI stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

