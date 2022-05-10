Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

