Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $424.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.59 and a 200-day moving average of $434.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

