Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

