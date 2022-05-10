Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $100,546,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.