Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 222.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

