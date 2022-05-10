Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

