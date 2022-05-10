Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE WMS opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.93 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

