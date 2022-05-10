Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

