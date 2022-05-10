Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

