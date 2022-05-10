W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 465,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WPC opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

