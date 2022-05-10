Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,180 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.