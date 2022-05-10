Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

