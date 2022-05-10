Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

