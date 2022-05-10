Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

