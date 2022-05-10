Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 637 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

NYSE CSL opened at $251.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

