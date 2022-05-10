Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,697 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $14,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 81.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $6,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

