Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

UAA opened at $10.33 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

