Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 15,024 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 53.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

TV stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

