Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

