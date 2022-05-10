Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

