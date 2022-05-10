Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 640 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

