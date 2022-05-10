Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.28 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $3,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

