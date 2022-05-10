Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 90.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

