Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.