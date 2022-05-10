Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.