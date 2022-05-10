Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,844 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last three months. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.