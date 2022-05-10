First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,431 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.