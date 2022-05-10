Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

