Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 227,790 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 227,790 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 42.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 55.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

