Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.45 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Shares of UPST opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

