Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 22,284 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of TechnipFMC worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.