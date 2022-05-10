Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,044,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,648 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

