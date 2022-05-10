Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $133.04 on Monday. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 402.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

