First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,746,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

