First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

URBN stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

