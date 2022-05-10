First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,920,000 after buying an additional 1,449,838 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

