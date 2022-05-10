Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.24% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,191,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

