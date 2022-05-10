Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.69 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.