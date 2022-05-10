Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.